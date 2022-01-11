Makar Sankranti 2022 is almost here! As people all over the country celebrate the kite festival with utmost enthusiasm, you must look for things that can add extra light to your joyous festival! For that, we've got you Makar Sankranti 2022 Mehndi Designs that can apply on your hands to beautify your festival like never before! Get simple and creative kite patterns to draw and celebrate your festival in style. Lohri 2022 Mehndi Designs: Beautiful Mandala Mehndi Designs And Lohri Special Arabic Mehndi Ideas to Celebrate The Joy of the Mid-Winter Festival (Watch Videos).

Mehndi Designs for Makar Sankranti 2022

Beautiful Henna Patterns for Kite Festival

Special Kite Designs to Draw on Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti Latest Mehndi Designs and Patterns

Lovely Henna Patterns for This Year

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)