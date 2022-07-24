Ajay Devgn an d Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan is already an internet sensation, as fans love to see glimpses of the star kid. Now, after her vacation pictures went viral, the latest clip that has gotten netizens talking features Nysa dancing to "Macarena" song while partying with friends in Greece. Nysa Devgan Poses With Glass of Wine As She Gorges on Delicacies While Enjoying Sunset (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nyasa_devgan)

