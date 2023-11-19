Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios is declared the winner of the Miss Universe 2023 title! At the grand finale of the 72nd Miss Universe contest, which took place on November 18, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel crowned the diva. In the 72nd edition of the pageant, Miss Thailand – Anntonia Porsild was declared the 1st runner-up, followed by Miss Australia – Moraya Wilson as the 2nd runner-up. 84 women worldwide competed for the coveted title of Miss Universe, which was held at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. Congratulations to the winners! You can watch the winning moment of Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios below:

Sheynnis Palacios Wins Miss Universe 2023

Check Photos of The New Miss Universe Winner

