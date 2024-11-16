The Miss Universe 2024 final is almost here, but before the grand stage is set, the beauty queens of 127 countries have to sail through the preliminary competition. And one knows how important it is to excel in the swimsuit round. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha put her best foot forward in the Swimsuit Round at the Preliminary Competition of the 73rd Miss Universe beauty pageant. The 20-year-old is seen wearing a navy blue monokini and a sheer golden cape on the runway. Miss Universe 2024 Country-Wise Telecast Date and Time: When To Watch the 73rd Miss Universe in Your Country? Check Detailed Time Zones for India, US, UK and Others.

Watch Video of Rhea Singha in Miss Universe 2024 Swimsuit Round at Preliminary Competition:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

Here's Another Video of Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAME OF CROWNS (@game.ofcrowns)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)