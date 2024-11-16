Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singh is making a mark at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, whose finale is to be held in the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 16. The 20-year-old beauty queen from Ahmedabad is representing India, a country that has given three Miss Universe winners in the past (Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu). Following their footsteps in the hopes of bringing the crown back to India, Rhea Singha has got off to an impressive start, wowing everyone with her dazzling walks in the Swimsuit Round and Evening Gown Round at the Preliminary Competition of Miss Universe 2024. Rhea seems confident and elegant as she gracefully nails the walk during the Miss Universe 2024 Preliminary Competition. She is wearing a navy blue monokini with a sheer golden cape in the Swimsuit Round and a stunning embellished powder blue evening gown for the following round.

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha in Evening Gown at Preliminary Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamanand Supermodel India (@glamanandsupermodelindia)

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha in Evening Gown at Preliminary Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix duran Maquillador (@alixduran22)

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha in Swimsuit Round at Preliminary Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAME OF CROWNS (@game.ofcrowns)

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha in Swimsuit Round at Preliminary Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)