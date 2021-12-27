Shraddha Arya is living the best time of her life right now. As after getting married to Rahul Nagal, she has been beaming with happiness and it's visible. Having said that, Shraddha and her hubby are currently in the Maldives for their honeymoon. Sharing a glimpse from the holiday, the Kundali Bhagya actress was seen dancing to Kaoma - Lambada in a white bikini near a pool. She captioned the clip as, "Holiday Hat On!!!" We love it!

Shraddha Arya in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)