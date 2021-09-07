Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja have been living in London since their marriage in 2018. And the 36-year-old Neerja actress is finally giving a tour of their love nest in London’s Notting Hill. It is a gorgeous two-and-a-half bedroom that is modern yet artsy with a vintage design. Sonam shared beautiful photos and videos of the house on her Instagram handle. Anand Ahuja is a renowned fashion entrepreneur.

View Photos of Sonam and Anand's Notting Hill Residence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Watch Sneak-Peek Video of The Gorgeous Two and a Half Bedroom Residence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)