It is the end of the year, and search-engine giant Google is back with its compilation on who searched what. And the category is 'Google Maps: Top Scenic Spots,' which means the top attraction searched on Google Maps. Sky Garden in London claimed the first place. Among the notable mentions were Setas de Sevilla in Spain's Seville, HeHa Ocean View in Indonesia and Miradouro de Santa Luzia in Lisbon, Portugal. Google Maps Year in Search 2022: From Buckingham Palace to Christ the Redeemer, Top 10 Cultural Landmarks Searched Globally.

Google Maps Year in Search 2022: Top Scenic Spots

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)