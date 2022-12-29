New Year Eve is just around the corner and Bollywood celebrities are taking their time off to make the best of the celebration and welcome 2023. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted traveling together for holidays. Manav Mangalani posted the video on his social media handle. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Get Married in April 2023 - Reports.

