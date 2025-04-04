A viral video showing a judge questioning a man for marrying without a stable income has reignited debate around marriage and finances in India. In the courtroom clip, the judge confronts the man, a doctor, asking, “Agar income nahi thi to apne shadi kyun kar li?” The judge then adds that only lawyers, not doctors, have the right to marry without income. The exchange has sparked outrage on social media, with users questioning the legality and fairness of the statement. Many argue both partners’ financial statuses should be examined equally. Others criticised the judge’s remarks as regressive and elitist, pointing out that losing income post-marriage isn’t a crime. ‘If Asked Tomorrow, You Will Tell What Colour of Undergarment He Wears’: Viral Video Shows Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda Reprimanding Woman Lawyer, Sparks Outrage.

Judge Questions Man on Getting Married ‘Without Stable Income’

Why did you get married without any income? pic.twitter.com/iwqf0K5Sea — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) April 1, 2025

Netizens Question Judge’s Remarks

This judge should let the public know, that under which law is it written that you can only marry if you have an income ? What if the person had an income when he got married and later lost his income. Is that a crime. Pathetic statement by a Pathetic judge. — Ek Shayar (@notasecularjoe) April 1, 2025

Judiciary is the single biggest reason behind failing hindu marriages in India — गोvind (@govindmeri65) April 2, 2025

Your Honor, it's odd that the court questions the man’s finances but doesn’t ask the woman why she married without income. Shouldn’t both parties' choices and responsibilities be equally examined? — ସତ୍ୟାନ୍ୱେଷୀ/सत्यान्वेषी/Satyanweshi (@imsatyanweshi) April 1, 2025

