Amul, the Indian dairy cooperative society and official sponsor of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 released a topical ad to mark the big event. They presented their famous ‘Utterly Butterly’ girls dressed up inspired by Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2021 mascots - Miraitowa and Someity. Quite thoughtful of them.

Let the 2021 Tokyo Olympics begin!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)