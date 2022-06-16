As per experts, the mass breeding of frogs can lead to terrible consequences for the local ecosystem. Well, a man didn't think in this direction before rescuing 1 million frogspawn to raise them in his personal garden. The Tik Tikor, with millions of followers, apparently built an 'army of frogs'. The uploader, who has documented their growth from tadpoles to frogs, shared a series of clips. He said that "he raised his regiment of over 1.4 million after rescuing a whole load of frogspawn." Frog Bread is Latest Food Trend on TikTok! People Bake Bread Loaves in Shape of Frogs and the Result is Unappetizing (Watch Pics and Viral Videos).

Watch The Video:

Frog army on TikTok. This guy is creating an entire frog population (1m) in his backyard. It’s honestly crazy. https://t.co/TaKkAlNUM0 pic.twitter.com/h0mZrxXM16 — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) June 8, 2022

