An artist has given what is being felt as quite a gory expression to his art by using raw materials from his own body for his masterpieces. Artist Marc Quinn explores the notion of self through portraiture, and in his 1991 sculpture titled Self, he began creating a cast of his own head filled with 10 pints of his blood immersed in frozen silicone. A new sculpture was created every five years for 20 years to portray how life changes and these images are creeping people out. Get a better look at these images below. Creepy 'Alien Skeletal Hand' With Long Bony Fingers Discovered by Terrified Couple in Brazil Beach; Watch Viral Video At Your Own Risk!

Check Out The Images Here

Artist Uses His Own Blood to Create Frozen Self Portrait Sculptures of His Head https://t.co/T9jM57IlHU #Sculpture #marcquinn pic.twitter.com/fihY94X9wz — Reg Saddler (@zaibatsu) December 8, 2022

