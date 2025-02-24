A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows that true friendship transcends distance and even borders. The viral clip shared on Instagram shows an Indian woman attending her Pakistani best friend's wedding via FaceTime. Shared with a text overlay reading "Forced to watch my best friend’s wedding on FaceTime because countries can’t get along", the viral clip showcases the beautiful friendship the Indian woman shares with her Pakistani best friend. The video was shared by Instagram user Annaika Ahuja, who in her caption wrote, "Bajrangi bhaijaan, taaron ke neeche se Pakistan pohoncha do?" thus referring to Salman Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" movie. The emotional video has also generated heartfelt reactions online, with one user writing, "Cutest video on internet", while a second commented, "I just can’t stop myself getting emotional every time I’m seeing this". Bareilly: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Arrives in Drunken State, Mistakenly Puts Garland on Friend (Watch Video).

Forced To Watch My Best Friend's Wedding on FaceTime, Says Instagram User

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annaika Ahuja (@annaikaahuja)

