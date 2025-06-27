A shocking CCTV video from Ghior, Bangladesh, has gone viral, showing a violent attack on shopkeeper Ali Azam Manik inside his store, ‘Manik Computer’. The attacker, Nasim Bhuiyan—reportedly a regular customer who often refused to pay—was caught grabbing Manik’s beard and slapping him repeatedly in front of stunned onlookers. The altercation began when Manik asked Nasim to settle pending dues. Nasim, enraged after being told to wait, launched the assault, damaging shop property worth 15,000 taka. The incident occurred around 9 PM on Monday. Manik was injured and rushed to Ghior Upazila Health Complex. Police have received a complaint and are investigating. Nasim has since admitted his actions. Pakistan: Lawyers Brutally Thrash Clients With Chairs Outside Court, Video of Violent Brawl Goes Viral.

Bangladesh Man Caught on CCTV Assaulting Shopkeeper Over Unpaid Dues

اس بے غیرت شخص کی فوری گرفتاری ہونی چاہیے تنازعہ چاہے کوئی بھی ہو لیکن سنت رسول داڑھی کی اس قدر توہین ؟ pic.twitter.com/upWHHOAlmh — Dr. Xia Khan (@DrXiakhan) June 26, 2025

