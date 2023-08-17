In a video going viral on social media, a toddler gets very nervous at barber shops fearing the scissors or what is being done to him. It could be a grave distraction for the barber, but the entire staff got together at a barbershop in Brazil to help the barber cut the kid’s hair. The video shows a small guy fearing and crying while the barber cuts his hair. But soon, the entire staff joins along to sing a song, clap, and keep the kid entertained so that the barber can cut his hair. This video beautifully gives a message of empathy and is going viral on social media now. Barber Shaves Off His Own Hair To Support a Cancer Patient in Viral Video; Netizens Overwhelmed By The Gesture.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shop Barber Classic (@shop.barberclassic)

