Internet's New Meme Star: Harinder Chacha
The name The story
of you you dont pic.twitter.com/CH6uJggLvX
— that Stupid guy (@istupified) February 23, 2021
What's Say, Tweeple?
close enough #chacha pic.twitter.com/U43UMy9ZuG
— Lohita Lohi (@lohimusically) February 23, 2021
Chacha and His Swag!
#chacha after winning Chaat Royal Rumble pic.twitter.com/mD4fscKUvp
— Cutting Chai ☕ (@specialcutchai) February 23, 2021
Relatable Much?
While fighting with my sister
1) In front of my parents.
2)When we are alone#chacha pic.twitter.com/djGz3ub03c
— pandit 😁 (@shrmajii) February 23, 2021
Overnight Meme Sensation!
#chacha after seeing himself trending on twitter be like :- 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XkYz9YCpEA
— Briju Tweets 💯 (@Briju_01) February 23, 2021
Hahaha
Engineering
1st Year Vs 4th Year pic.twitter.com/OySkr2ApxR
— Vishal Rathod (@sarcstic_vishal) February 23, 2021
Be Careful Next Time!
Where it all started#chacha #chaatfight pic.twitter.com/8qugIliEbb
— Shana Launda (@shanalaunda) February 23, 2021
Totally!
#chacha to the opponent pic.twitter.com/jeVz8MvGEn
— Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) February 23, 2021
Champion of Chaat
Champion of Chaat#chacha pic.twitter.com/KGqROzi6ud
— चाट वाला चाचा (@AnonyBaba) February 23, 2021
Chacha Is the New Favourite!
Cha wale #chacha pic.twitter.com/DVC0InXjDD
— 𝐑𝐚𝐯𝐢 🇮🇳 (@heey_rd) February 23, 2021
