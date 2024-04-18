A video of a child standing on a scooter's pillion footrest as a couple drove through the traffic in Whitefield area of Bengaluru city has gone viral on social media. The fact that the child and the pillion rider were not wearing helmets further jeopardised their safety, as made clear by the video. Riders and pillion riders above the age of four are required by law in India to wear helmets with the straps tied securely, and failure to do so may result in fines from traffic officials. After the video went viral, a fine was imposed on the rider. 'Riding Wave of Productivity': Man Seen Attending Teams Calls Keeping Laptop on His Lap While Riding Scooter, Netizens React to 'Peak Bengaluru' Moment Video.

Bengaluru Couple Makes Child Stand on Footrest While Riding Scooter, Rider Fined

Taken action against him. pic.twitter.com/CZZHUSXL5W — MAHADEVAPURA TRAFFIC BTP (@mahadevapuratrf) April 14, 2024

