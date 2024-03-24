A recent video shared by the social media page Peak Bengaluru on X captures a lighthearted yet concerning scene of someone attending Teams calls while riding through the streets of Bengaluru. In the video, the individual is seen balancing their laptop on their lap while navigating traffic on a scooter, seemingly attempting to multitask. In response, one user expressed concern, commenting, "Rather leave and find a new job," implying the danger of multitasking in such a manner. Another user echoed a sentiment of sadness, remarking, "tbh just a very sad thing," suggesting a reflection on the challenges or pressures individuals may face in today's fast-paced work culture. Peak Bengaluru Moment! Techie Takes Apple Vision Pro for a Walk in Indiranagar; Pic Goes Viral.

