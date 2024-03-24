A recent video shared by the social media page Peak Bengaluru on X captures a lighthearted yet concerning scene of someone attending Teams calls while riding through the streets of Bengaluru. In the video, the individual is seen balancing their laptop on their lap while navigating traffic on a scooter, seemingly attempting to multitask. In response, one user expressed concern, commenting, "Rather leave and find a new job," implying the danger of multitasking in such a manner. Another user echoed a sentiment of sadness, remarking, "tbh just a very sad thing," suggesting a reflection on the challenges or pressures individuals may face in today's fast-paced work culture. Peak Bengaluru Moment! Techie Takes Apple Vision Pro for a Walk in Indiranagar; Pic Goes Viral.

Before critics arrive here, this is just a lighthearted observation of someone attending a Teams call from the roads of Bengaluru. We don't endorse unsafe or illegal driving. — Peak Bengaluru (@peakbengaluru) March 23, 2024

Rather leave and find a new job — Aditya (@aditya1THFC) March 23, 2024

tbh just a very sad thing — Shubham Dhawan (@Shubham_dhawan) March 23, 2024

Yaar mobile phone sey team calls lelo.. yeh stunt kyu 🥲 — Dasguptajii. (@dasguptajii) March 23, 2024

When you have to balance yourself between running a package and going back home. — Abhishek (@abhi_discus) March 23, 2024

Client call and d3äth can come at any time. — AshutoshShrivastava (@ai_for_success) March 23, 2024

"Riding the waves of productivity!" — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) March 23, 2024

Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) March 23, 2024

