A young fellow from Bengaluru took Job seeking process to the next level by dressing up as a Zomato executive to deliver his resume! The job aspirant Aman Khandelwal tweeted that he got dressed as a Zomato agent to deliver his CV to start-up companies in the city. His peculiar gig was called 'impersonation' by the food delivery company Zomato. Aman attached a message underneath the lid of the pastry box, which read, "Most of the resumes end up in the trash, but mine in your belly." ‘Level of Tolerance and Chill in Our Country Needs To Be Way Higher’, Tweets Deepinder Goyal After Zomato Faces Backlash for Calling Hindi As ‘National Language’.

See The Tweet, Here:

Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.@zomato #resume pic.twitter.com/HOZM3TWYsE — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

