American reality star Blac Chyna continued her ‘healing’ journey by getting rid of her face fillers, implants and the Baphomet tattoo off her left hip. The latter had recently revealed about how getting baptized and finding God again inspired her, which includes quitting her career with OnlyFans because it was ‘degrading’ and letting go of her infamous stage name in favour of embracing her birth name. The 34-year-old, who is now known by her stage name Angela White, said that after her baptism in May of last year, she realised that continuing to post extremely X-rated pictures and videos was not ‘what god wanted her to know’. Blac Chyna Makes $20 Million Per Month on OnlyFans? From Bella Thorne & Cardi B to Porn Star Renee Gracie & Tyler Posey How Much Are Celebs Earning from the XXX Platform?

Blac Chyna Removes 'Demonic' Tattoo Off Her Hip:

Angela White formerly known as Blac Chyna Removes Baphomet Tattoo, Says She Releasing All Negative Energy From Her Life and wants to continue in her new spiritual journey with Jesus. pic.twitter.com/qFyYAdGg4w — Y! Online (@YNaija) March 26, 2023

