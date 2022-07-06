A Fisherman, Lars Johan, recently caught a 'very, very rare' blue lobster in the United States. The chances of finding a blue colour lobster are said to be 'two million to one". He photographed the captivating marine creature before releasing it back into the ocean. Blue lobsters get this shade because of a genetic abnormality which causes an over-production of the protein crustacyanin. The picture of the creature was shared on Twitter which has grabbed the attention of more than 600K users so far. Scary Alien-Looking Fish Caught in Southeastern Australia! Fisherman Shares Viral Picture of Mysterious 'Sea Monster Beast' That Has Left Netizens Baffled.

'One In Two Million' Blue Lobster:

This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million. pic.twitter.com/6chTk7PoLP — Lars-Johan Larsson (@LarsJohanL) July 3, 2022

