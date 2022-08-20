On Friday, members of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Karnataka filed a complaint against e-commerce giant Amazon for selling an obscene painting of Lord Krishna with Radha on their website. Taking to social media, HJS Karnataka said that Hindu Jagruti Organisation submitted a memorandum to the Police Inspector, Subramanya Nagar, Bengaluru requesting action against Amazon India. Reports also suggest that the painting was available on the Exotic India website. Soon after the incident came to light, #Boycott_Amazon and #Boycott_ExoticIndia started to trend on Twitter. Some users even slammed Amazon and Exotic India for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Later, Exotic India issued an apology and said that they have brought down the painting.

Check Tweet:

Press Release Members of @HinduJagrutiOrg submitted a memorandum to the Police Inspector, Subramanya Nagar Benguluru, requesting action against @amazonIN for selling obscene painting of Lord Krishna with Radha on their website.#Boycott_Amazon #Boycott_ExoticIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ASG6PLSH — HJS Karnataka (@HJSKarnataka) August 19, 2022

Netizens Say Amazon Hurting Religious Sentiments

Exotic India Issues Apology

It was brought to our notice that an inappropriate image was uploaded on our website. The same was brought down immediately. We sincerely apologise,Pls dont #Boycott_ExoticIndia #boycott_exoticlndia Hare Krsna. 1/2 @HinduJagrutiOrg @SanatanPrabhat @mp_hjs — Exotic India Art (@exoticindiaart) August 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)