Even while on vacation, the septet continues to break records. The Recording Industry Association of Japan recently announced that BTS' two hit tracks "Film Out" and "Lights" received platinum certification with over 100M accumulated streams. These BTS songs were recorded for their Japanese language compilation album. The title song "Film Out" was released as the lead single from the compilation album. The popular K-pop septet also previously received platinum certification for “Butter” and “Permission To Dance”. As a consequence, BTS now has eight songs recognized as “Platinum” in the streaming category. BTS' 7 Fates Chakho Webtoon Teaser Is Super Amazing, Bangtan Boys Unveil Details About Their Interesting Characters (Watch Video).

Have A Look:

.@BTS_twt New RIAJ Streaming Certifications (December 2021) 🇯🇵 PLATINUM (100,000,000) 💿 Lights 💿 Film out GOLD (50,000,000) 📀 Spring Day SILVER (30,000,000) 💿 Blue & Grey — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 26, 2022

Watch Official Video Of BTS' Film Out, Here:

Watch Official Video Of BTS' Lights

