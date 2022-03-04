The super talented member of BTS, Jungkook has achieved another milestone. The 24-year-old singer officially graduated from Global Cyber University. Nevertheless, the golden maknae of the group also received the highest honour - the ‘President’s Award. He was a student of the Broadcasting and Entertainment department at the university. The all-rounder star also shared a video of his acceptance speech, which was aired live during the ceremony, and now the video is available on the University's YouTube page. BTS’ Jungkook Influences McDonald’s With Unique Instagram Username, See How Golden Arches Followed Golden Maknae’s Footsteps!

Congratulations to Jungkook!

