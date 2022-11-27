Jeon Jungkook of BTS scripted history on November 20 when he became the first K-pop idol and Korean solo artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. The 25-year-old performed on his single “Dreamers” along with Qatari record producer Fahad Al Kubaisi. Fans worldwide thoroughly enjoyed Jungkook’s mesmerising live performance and his incredible work in the music video. And it looks like fans have more to witness and enjoy. A week after the grand opening ceremony, the official social media page of the FIFA World Cup shared the unseen footage of Jungkook from the opening ceremony, which is lit AF. Dressed in all black, Jungkook is phenomenal.

Watch Video: Unseen Footage of Jungkook at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

