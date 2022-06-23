BTS V aka Kim Taehyung broke another record to become the first and only Asian actor whose Instagram post received 20 million likes. The viral picture features V's pet dog Yeontan. Moreover, Tae Tae has also earned the 18th most-liked Instagram post of all time and became the only Asian in the Top 20 who has entered Wikipedia's ranking. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Post With Dog Tannie Gets STAGGERING 17 Million Instagram Likes, View Adorable Pic of Yeontan.

Take A Look At V's Furry Friend, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

