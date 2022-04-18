BTS Kim Taehyung got injured during the last day of the "Permission To Dance on Stage" concert in the United States. He revealed his injury on Instagram after returning to South Korea. ARMY got worried as they saw bruises on Tae Tae's hand and flooded Twitter with quick recovery messages. However, the injury looks minor and there is no need to worry! As translated by the Twitter handle, Kim Taehyung shared the picture and wrote, “Looks like I got excited since it was the last day."

Have A Look:

[INFO] Tw// Blood 🐯: Looks like I got excited since it was the last day pic.twitter.com/gXvTysDnNX — TTP (@thetaeprint) April 18, 2022

