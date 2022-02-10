Finally, the Institute of Chartered Accountants, ICAI has declared CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021 through the official website. But results come will a lot of stress and anxiety. To ease the tension we have compiled some rib-tickling memes, killingly hilarious jokes, and puns on CA results by Twitterati. While some memes detailed the feelings of people waiting to pass this year, others show the happiness of those who have cleared the exams. CA Results 2021 Declared: ICAI Releases CA Final, Foundation Results; Here's How to Check Scores Online on icaiexam.icai.org.

Have A Look:

Coaching Institutes running to claim to AIRs as their students : #caresultspic.twitter.com/9VLE8XPTpb — Yum (@upsehooon) February 10, 2022

Try, Try But Don't Cry!

Woah!

Better Luck, Next Time

It’s part of life. All the best to every CA student awaiting result #icairesults pic.twitter.com/kQe14Lrdvg — Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) February 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)