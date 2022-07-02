Happy Canada Day 2022! Canadians observe their national day on July 1 every year. This time, Google celebrated "Canada' Birthday" by featuring an aesthetic series of natural landscapes and geographical regions of the country on the doodle. The scenic beauty of Canada, including its Great Lakes, vast Prairies, etc., have been highlighted to acknowledge the beautiful land that Canadians call home. The search engine giant honoured the day by recognising the natural wonders of Canada. Canada Day 2022 Food Menu: From Butter Tarts to Cinnamon Sugar Donuts, 5 Recipes To Celebrate the Day of Formation of Canada

Check Out Canada Day 2022 Google Doodle:

It’s Canada Day! 🇨🇦 Today's #GoogleDoodle recognizes this day by illustrating the natural landscapes and geographic regions that Canadians call home. Learn more about Canada's natural wonders → https://t.co/77Vkj17SeH pic.twitter.com/M6McxIJBJm — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 1, 2022

