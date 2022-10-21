A video posted on Twitter that shows a giant cannibal alligator attacking and eating another mid-sized alligator just when the latter was about to attack a Great Egret, also called great white heron or great white egret, has gone viral. The video shows the mid-sized alligator slowly approaching the bird and just when it was about to fly away, the giant alligator attacked and devoured the smaller one as the bird watched in horror. You can watch the entire video below. Rare Glass Octopus! Viral Video of The Transparent Marine Creature With Glowing Yellow Spots Will Take Your Breath Away.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

