Shi Fu, a 20-pound cat, was wandering along the balcony of its owner in Bangkok, Thailand when it slipped and fell off. The obese cat who fell from the sixth floor and landed on a car window below somehow survived. The cat Shifu had bruises and a couple of broken claws but no severe damage. Apiwat Toyothaka, the car owner, posted a picture of the cat that fell alongside a smashed back glass on Facebook on May 27. A CCTV clip of the incident is also going viral on social media, which saw the pet free-falling 90 feet before colliding with the rear glass of a parked car. Cat Accidentally Attends Owner’s Meeting Call on Live TV, Leaves News Anchor in Splits (Watch Video).

Watch Pictures of Miracle Cat After the Incident:

Watch CCTV Footage of the Cat Falling From the Building:

