Chandra Arya, an Indian-born Canadian MP won everyone’s heart as he spoke in Kannada while addressing the Canadian Parliament. Arya represents the Nepean constituency in Ontario. Arya began his speech with “Manya Sabhapati,” followed by the speech in his mother tongue. The video has earned him praise on social media. Let's take a look at the video.

Watch Video:

