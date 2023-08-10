As thick clouds blanket the skyline, Chennai finds itself in the grip of a torrential downpour accompanied by strong winds. The storm has prompted the activation of fresh weather cells along the northern periphery, extending the reach of the rainfall to more areas in and around the city. Photo and videos surfacing on social media indicate that West Tambaram is experiencing pelting rain, while T. Nagar and Velachery also witness precipitation. The rainfall continues, with Ekkattuthangal currently facing heavy rainfall, painting a vivid picture of the ongoing weather phenomenon in Chennai. Chennai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Tamil Nadu Capital, Residents Share Pics and Videos of Downpour.

Heavy Rainfall in Various Parts of Chennai

