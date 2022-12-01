Every now and then we come across incidents that prove that animals are far more compassionate and humane. This is one such incident that occurred in Thiruchuzhi of Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. Sakthivel, a resident of the village, raised a goat that passed away recently while giving birth to three babies. The baby goats were starving without the milk. However, a compassionate dog turned up to nurse the little goats. The locals were moved by the canine's act. Cow Feeds Puppies Who Lost Their Mother in Accident, Heart-warming Video From Uttar Pradesh Goes Viral.

Dog Feeds Milk to Orphaned Baby Goats:

