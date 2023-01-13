According to Guinness World Records, Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. This happened after 1.43 million copies were sold in the UK, US, and Canada during its first-day sale. Penguin Random House announced on Wednesday that first-day sales for Harry’s tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes books by Barack and Michelle Obama. This record was previously held by Barack Obama’s fourth book, A Promised Land (2020). Prince Harry Accuses British Royal Family of ‘Unconscious Bias’ About Skin Colour, UK Royals Ignore His Diatribe.

Congratulations to Prince Harry whose memoir 'Spare' has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time https://t.co/UWIQIcB0cA — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 13, 2023

