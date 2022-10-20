A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer, Dr Samrat Gowda on Twitter, shows a rotting dead bug with no internal organ walking creepily like a zombie in a grass field. The viral clip claims that a neuro-parasite has taken control of the brain of the dead insect. The footage has sent chills down the spine of internet users garnering more than 1 million views. According to reports, "some parasites more or less turn their hosts into the walking dead." Insect Vending Machine in Japan! Salted Crickets, Crunchy Beetles and Canned Tarantulas are a Big Hit as Snacks Here.

Watch The Spine-Chilling Video, Here:

Do you know? according to scientists A neuro parasite has taken control of brain of this dead insect and making it walk........ Zombie ☠️💀💀 pic.twitter.com/WBS8hNvH91 — Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) October 18, 2022

