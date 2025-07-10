Strong tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Jhajjar in Haryana in the early hours of July 10. People in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon were captured rushing out of buildings and homes. While no initial loss to any life or damage to any property has been reported so far, social media users flock to X (formerly Twitter) to share hilarious reactions. Amid the earthquake jolts at the national capital, the earthquake has shaken the internet with funny memes and humorous jokes that were an instant hit online.

Delhi-NCR Earthquake Sparks Funny Memes

Life of People's living in Delhi NCR #earthquake pic.twitter.com/XHjiVXAKbY — Drx Ankur Verma (Hindu) (@ankurvermaup) July 10, 2025

Life of people living in Delhi NCR . #earthquake pic.twitter.com/eokhLVvfPP — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) July 10, 2025

Life of People's living in Delhi NCR #earthquake pic.twitter.com/a4QOiPlwZe — A D V A I T H (@advaithspeaks) July 10, 2025

People in Gurugram and Delhi NCR after experiencing tectonic plates moving beneath the ground they were sleeping on this morning!#earthquake pic.twitter.com/jRn11ZeHp1 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 10, 2025

Half of Delhi felt the shake, the other half ran to Twitter to confirm they weren’t just dizzy. #Earthquake #Delhi #NCR pic.twitter.com/Bc9ZgV5Ppv — Kalki ♡ (@unfilteredkalki) July 10, 2025

Tectonic plates in Delhi after every few days pic.twitter.com/IQK1EvNCfC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 10, 2025

