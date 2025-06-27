A video going viral on social media has sparked debate as to whether Dutch Queen Maxima mocked US President Donald Trump's speaking style at the NATO Summit in the Netherlands. Several X users shared the video on the microblogging platform in which Queen Maxima is seen "mocking" US President Donald Trump. The alleged incident occurred when Donald Trump was posing for a picture for the press with Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander at the NATO Summit in the Netherlands. While posing for the picture, Donald Trump said, "This is a picture we want." To this, King Willem looked at the US President and said, "I hope you slept well." Post this, Queen Maxima said, "Thank you very much", while looking at President Trump. As the video moves further, Queen Maxima is seen turning towards the camera, with a look that social media users claimed mocked the way the US President spoke. "A viral video shows Queen Máxima seemingly imitating Trump’s way of saying 'thank you,' sparking reactions online," one user said, while another asked, "Was Queen Maxima of the Netherlands mimicking Donald Trump?". A third user shared the video with the caption, "Trump mocked by the Dutch Queen". A few users did not approve of Queen Maxima's behaviour of mocking US President Donald Trump, while others came out in her support. Iran Says No Agreement Made to Resume Nuclear Talks With US Next Week, Rejects Donald Trump’s Claim.

Did Queen Maxima Mock US President Donald Trump?

Queen Máxima Mocks Trump? A viral video shows Queen Máxima seemingly imitating Trump’s way of saying “thank you,” sparking reactions online.😅 It’s not AI This is the link of the video:https://t.co/YZfx5gvBKu pic.twitter.com/7O7IkppakB — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) June 25, 2025

Queen Maxima Mimics Donald Trump

🇺🇸🇳🇱 WAIT A MINUTE WAS QUEEN MAXIMA OF THE NETHERLANDS MIMICKING DONAL TRUMP? 🤣🤣🤣 🇳🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D1i6HV92XV — Brian Krijgsman (@BrianKrijgsman) June 25, 2025

