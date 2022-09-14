Spectators and football fans were denied the “chance” to watch Diletta Leotta run naked at Camp Nou courtesy Barcelona’s poor performance against Bayern Munich. Barcelona lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich. Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta had stirred quite a sudden interest in football fans with her bold statement. The 31-year-old, before the much-hyped Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash in Champions League 2022-23, had vowed to strip naked and walk at Camp Nou, Stadium in Barcelona provided the Spanish giants beat the German football club by a three-goal margin in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League battle. Instead, Barcelona were comfortably beaten by Bayern thanks to goals netted by Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane. Fans are ruing their chances on this 'missed opportunity' to watch Diletta Leotta’s naked run! Zlatan Ibrahimovic Spotted on a Dinner Date With Serie A Presenter Diletta Leotta, Sets the Tongues Wagging.

Hello Darkness, My Old Friend

we lost against Bayern Munich, it's a shame we missed the photos of Diletta Leotta, her proposal was very cruel knowing that we were going to lose, seeing her photos with the Barça YevaLeva shirt is the only thing that consoles me pic.twitter.com/7YmiUGl4ij — Gerardo B (@gbenavides804) September 14, 2022

Reasons Why Barcelona Didnt Win

Que raro, yo pensé que el barça iba a ganar y íbamos a ver a Diletta Leotta en pelotas pic.twitter.com/Ir1opnwVlV — Gerardo B (@gbenavides804) September 14, 2022

Every Football Fan?

Fans Were Super Excited Ahead of The Matchday!

Italian Journalist Diletta Leotta says "If Barcelona score 3 goals against Bayern she will walk naked through the Camp Nou"😳 I will never miss this match 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1sHQPLXOjf — Young Prof ❤ (@sulaimon_fathiu) September 12, 2022

She Didn't Need To

Diletta Leotta, Italian Journalist🗣️ 🎙️ "If Barcelona score 3 goals against Bayern, I will walk naked through the Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/MBgI6IA8Ah — World Of Sports HQ (@WorldOfSportsH1) September 13, 2022

Both Bayern and Barcelona Sides Ensured That Never Happened

Romeo Diletta Leotta, Italian Journalist" If Barcelona score 3 goals against Bayern I will walk naked through the Camp Nou" 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECjRhmWlzj — Adewumi Collins (@AdewumiCollins) September 12, 2022

This Support Didn't Quiet Work At The End

Italian Journalist Diletta Leotta says "If Barcelona score 3 goals against Bayern she will walk naked through the Camp Nou"😳 For the very first time i will be supporting Barca😋 pic.twitter.com/vrtvL8d3fv — Bulem Peter (@Dinero0710) September 12, 2022

