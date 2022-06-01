Dinosaur Day will be marked on Wednesday, 1st June so that people can learn more about the extinct reptiles. During the existence of the dinosaurs i.e. during the Mesozoic Era, various species of the reptile of the animal replaced one another and went through many changes. It is estimated that dinosaurs became extinct from the earth around 65 million years ago but still people have their proof in the form of their fossil fuels. Many bodies and embryo fossils of the ancient species have been preserved in museums. We have collected some video links for all the people who are dippy for the creature. Dinosaur Caught Alive in Indonesia? Know the Truth About Viral Video of Triceratops Captured in East Java's Mojosemi Forest Park.

5 Incredible Dinosaur Fossil Discoveries

10 Bizarre And Rare Dinosaur Species

10 Mysterious Archaeological Discoveries That Will Show That Dinosaurs Were For Real!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)