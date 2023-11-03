With just ten days left until the festival of lights, i.e. Diwali or Deepawali, companies across the country have initiated the tradition of offering bonuses to their employees. While many of the firms are providing bonuses, incentives, sweets, fireworks, clothing, and other gift items to their staff to celebrate the festive season, a business in Tamil Nadu in making headlines for its unique initiative this year. A tea estate in Kotagiri town of Nilgiri district has taken an exceptional approach by gifting Royal Enfield bikes to their employees as a Diwali surprise. A video of the tea estate employees being facilitated with the bike keys has surfaced online.

Tea Easte Gifts Royal Enfield Bikes to Employees Ahead of Diwali

