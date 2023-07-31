An artist named Benjamin Crouzier recently made a world record for creating the world's largest toy tower. Guinness World Records took to their Twitter handle to share the video of the world's largest toy tower made of wooden blocks by domino artist Benjamin Crouzier and his team. "Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 metres inside the Olympia London (UK) [sic]," read the caption of the post shared by Guinness World Records on Twitter. The video also shows the toppling of the tower. Indian Man Makes it to Guinness Book of World Records For Tying a Turban in 14.16 Seconds (Watch Video).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 metres inside the Olympia London (UK) 🙌 The toppling of the tower is super satisfying 🤤@kapla pic.twitter.com/iHUPsC3IxL — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 27, 2023

