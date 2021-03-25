#DopeOldPeople Trends On Twitter

Im 34 going 35 years old, i have 2 sons, im a Surgeon and im #DopeOldPeople too cause i loves Dope Young Group @BTS_twt since august 2018 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/WUtT9HyJHl — Echy Leise Limpeleh⁷ (@Echy_L) March 24, 2021

Proud ARMY!

I’m 73 and so proud to be a # #DopeOldPeople ! Loving BTS is what I do best. 😉💜 pic.twitter.com/DYOwq0Lr2h — angylize💜⁷ @angylize_twt #ARMY#VintageArmy (@angylize) March 24, 2021

More Tweets by Dope ARMY!

So, I will be 54 in October...so proud to be Dope Army..❤💜💜🙂#DopeOldPeople They bring so much joy to the world. pic.twitter.com/fLlY3Q1bHd — Cherie Fisher (@CherieF55999898) March 25, 2021

BTS Is For Everyone!

I’m a 33 year old working at NASA and have been an ARMY since the DOPE era in 2015. Introduced my boyfriend to BTS when I met him in 2017 and he’s the perfect fanboy partner. Age, ethnicity, gender - it doesn’t matter! BTS is for everyone! #DopeOldPeople pic.twitter.com/p9cSoSYgwe — Cassandra Anne 🐣 (@CassandraAnne12) March 25, 2021

