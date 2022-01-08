Panaji, January 8: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for elections in five states, including the state of Goa. No sooner had CEC Sushil Chandra announced that Goa would go to polls for assembly elections on Valentine's Day on 14th February 2022, than Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to express their shock and surprise over the fact that it would be a dry day in Goa on 14th February on account of polling this year. From wishing "one minute silence for couples" to wondering why did EC choose the day of love as the date for polling, netizens tweeted in large numbers on the issue.

Oh you cruel people in the @ECISVEEP : you cruel, cruel people. This is worse than what Brutus did to Caesar! You have now ensured a dry day on Valentine’s Day in Goa. Many many Goans would be rightly upset not to mention the damage to the hospitality industry! — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) January 8, 2022

And Goa to have dry day on Valentine's Day -- Feb 14 Polling Day! — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) January 8, 2022

One minute silence for couples who were planning to celebrate Valentine's Day in Goa — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) January 8, 2022

My sympathies with young politicians of Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Don't make Valentine's Day plans. #AssemblyElections2022 — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) January 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)