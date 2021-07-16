Search engine giant, Google, is celebrating the 101st birth anniversary of Elizete Cardoso in its own creative manner. By presenting a Google Doodle in her honour. Elizeth Cardoso remains one of the most celebrated actors and singers in Brazil. Cardoso was born on July 16, 1920, in Rio de Janeiro into a family of musicians. Her father was a serenader who played guitar, and her mother was an amateur singer.

Check Out Elizeth Cardoso’s 101st Birthday Google Doodle:

doodle pra elizeth cardoso 🥺🤧😭❤️https://t.co/hbeVBjlgsT — Augusta da Silveira de Oliveira (@lettertoaugusta) July 16, 2021

People Remember Elizeth Cardoso's Legacy

Fun with Google Doodles: Elizeth Cardoso's 101st Birthday #googledoodle pic.twitter.com/kMCNCZtccf — Allison Baerin (@allisonbaerin) July 16, 2021

Much Love and Respect

#Elizeth Cardoso's 101st Birthday # Date: July 16, 2021 Today’s Doodle celebrates the birthday of Brazilian actor and singer Elizeth “The Divine” Cardoso. Her 1958 album “Canção do Amor Demais” (“Too Much Love Song”) is widely regarded as the first true bossa nova album, a… pic.twitter.com/D4vAf5jrX7 — Goggle Doddle (@GoggleDoddle) July 16, 2021

