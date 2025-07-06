In a heartwarming moment from Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, forest officials successfully reunited a lost elephant calf named "Chotu" with its mother, earning widespread praise online. A video shared by Retd IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows the calf frantically circling a forest vehicle after getting separated from its herd. Acting swiftly, the forest staff tracked down the mother and used a clever method, rubbing the mother’s dung on the calf, to mask the human scent. This ensured the mother would accept her baby without hesitation. The calf was then gently guided back into the jungle, where it reunited with its mother. The emotional clip has since gone viral. Dog-Like Protest in West Bengal: Man Barks at Officer After Name Is Misprinted As ‘Kutta’ Instead of ‘Dutta’ on Ration Card in Bankura; Old Video Goes Viral Again.

Kaziranga Forest Staff Reunite Baby Elephant With Mom

Chotu got separated from mother at Kaziranga. It was united later with its mother. The forest officials applied mother’s dung to the calf to suppress human smell. Happy reunion at the end ☺️ pic.twitter.com/0sN1RbQ55E — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) July 6, 2025

