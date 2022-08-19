A viral tweet from the account Libs of TikTok is wrong. The Center for Gender Surgery at Boston Children's Hospital does not provide hysterectomies to patients younger than 18. https://t.co/OvVR0PKogb— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)