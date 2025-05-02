The Indian government has refuted viral claims circulating on pro-Pakistan social media platforms alleging that Air Marshal Sujeet Pushpakar Dharkar was sacked for refusing to engage in a war with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The PIB Fact Check unit clarified that Air Marshal Dharkar retired as Vice Chief of the Air Staff on April 30 after completing 40 years of distinguished service. His retirement was scheduled and ceremonial, including a guard of honour at Air Headquarters and a tribute at the National War Memorial. The misinformation comes amid heightened tensions post the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 tourists. The government has urged citizens not to fall for such fake news. Different Compensation for Dalits and Other Hindu Victims in Pahalgam Terror Attack? PIB Fact-Check Reveals Truth About Viral Claim.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim

Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts have falsely claimed that Air Marshal Sujeet Pushpakar Dharkar, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, has been sacked for refusing to fight a war against Pakistan #PIBFactCheck ❌The claims being made in these posts are #fake ✅ Air Marshal… pic.twitter.com/ydBZOJIv9r — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 1, 2025

