The Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday took to Twitter to bust fake news regarding the mocking of the medical condition of school children. Talking in reference to the AP SSC Results 2022, the fact check team of the state government said, "As per the Marks guidelines, the students who have specific medical conditions are granted passing marks." It also urged people to verify before posting misleading information.

Check tweet:

As per the Marks guidelines, the students who have specific medical conditions are granted passing marks. The false propaganda being played on social media mocking the medical condition of a child is deplorable. Please verify before posting misleading information. #FactCheck pic.twitter.com/5RFdCaVQwm — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) June 7, 2022

